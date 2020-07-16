SA motor racing season gets green light to resume, but with no spectators

Johannesburg - South Africa’s motorsport season is set to resume shortly following the announcement that governing body Motorsport South Africa has been given full permission to resume all of the motorsport events that it currently sanctions.

MSA says that the various racing series will resume as soon as suitable arrangements have been made with the relevant event organisers, in order to ensure that their events can be run in a safe and responsible manner amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

The permission from Minister Nathi Mthethwa and the Department of Sport and Recreation follows a formal submission by MSA regarding the safe resumption of MSA-sanctioned motorsport events.

The department has however prescribed a number of conditions. These include a restriction on spectators, the presence of a Covid-19 compliance officer at events, strict cleaning protocols, compulsory wearing of face masks at all times and temperature screening of all attendees at motorsport events.

MSA CEO Adrian Scholtz said the governing body would put in the necessary effort to support each of its various motorsport categories and to help reconfigure the 2020 racing calendar.