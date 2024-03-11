SA spinning stars to battle it out in Cape Town this weekend as Shay’iMoto returns

Following a short hiatus in 2023, Red Bull Shay’iMoto spinning competition is making a comeback this weekend. The 2024 event, being held on Saturday, March 16, is being hosted in Cape Town for the first time ever, at the Canal Walk, Century City Boulevard.

The competition will see 16 of South Africa’s top spinners go Gusheshe-to-Gusheshe in pursuit of the 2024 title. They will battle it out for the title as they showcase the best tyre burning skills and stunts, while manoeuvring a tricky obstacle course laid out by some of the country’s legendary spinners. The course will feature the likes of “the kitchen”, “the target slide”, and “the make-out corner” amongst others. Having originated in Soweto in the late 1980s, spinning grew in popularity over the years and spread across the country with places like Cape Town embracing the culture.

The Mother City has since produced some of the best spinners in the country, including former Red Bull Shay’iMoto contestants, Eddie Rasta and Yaseen Damon, who have both made it to the competition's semi-finals. Two-time champion, Sam Sam will return to defend his title: “I’m excited for the return of Red Bull Shay’iMoto in a different province and venue. Every year is a new challenge for me, but I’m motivated and I look forward to seeing all the new spinners in Cape Town” he said.