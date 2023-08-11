SA women set to shine at 2023 FIM Africa Motocross of African Nations

South Africa is hosting the prestigious FIM Africa Motocross of African Nations (MXOAN) at Zone 7 Speedspot in Cape Town this weekend, from August 11 to 13. Not only have 36 of the finest Motocross riders in South Africa been selected to compete against the best riders from countries across Africa, but for the first time in history the South African team has a female Captain in Kayla Raaff and a female team manager, Monja Conradie.

“What better way to celebrate Women’s Month this August than with such a strong Women’s contingent in this exciting team event,” says Adrian Scholtz, Chief Executive Officer of Motorsport South Africa. The event will see no fewer than eight African countries compete in the MX 50, MX 65, MX Lites, MX 125, MX 1, MX 2, Vets and Masters’ classes, as well as the WMX class for ladies. Scholtz says South Africa’s finest will be challenged this year to retain their place as they took the leading country award in 2022 in Uganda by just one point and even fiercer competition is expected at this year’s event. “I’m honoured and excited to have been selected as the team manager,” said Monja Conradie. “I have such a passion for the sport and I am fully committed to supporting our talented riders. With dedication and teamwork, we will make South Africa proud.”

She says it is particularly exciting to see so many ladies excelling. “While this sport has long been dominated by men in South Africa, today, we celebrate the fearless and talented South African woman riders who are making their mark in MXOAN, bringing inspiration and passion to the track,” Conradie added. Now let’s take a closer look at the five phenomenal women riders redefining the motocross landscape in South Africa

Team Captain: Kayla Raaff Kayla is a force to be reckoned with on the motocross track. She started riding when she was five years old, competing with the boys. In 2018, at just 15, she won her first South African National Woman’s Championship and was the youngest lady rider ever to achieve this accolade. From 2019 – 2022 she consistently won championships. She has already received her Junior South African National Colours and now has her eye on Senior South African National Colours. Kayla is known for her fearlessness, agility, and exceptional control of the bike, consistently giving her fellow competitors a run for their money.

Dakota Grobbelaar Dakota started riding at the age of 11 and raced her first race in 2017. She is competing in the South Africa Woman’s National Championship this year and is very excited to represent her country in the MXOAN. She is definitely a rising star. Her passion for motocross goes beyond racing. She wants to become an inspiration for aspiring female riders in South Africa and has started a ladies training programme and launched a series of events for ladies throughout the year.

Zoe Botha Zoe's bike racing journey started in 2020 after the lockdown. She always loved bikes and played with her dad's bikes in the garage from a young age. In 2021, she started racing and steadily improved her race times. Zoe's dedication led her to compete in regionals and nationals, where she achieved a notable second place in a race in Polokwane. Her dream is to become a national champion in bike racing. Zoe cherishes the friendships and camaraderie of her racing team, who have become like family to her. With passion and support, she is determined to reach her goals.

Cheyenne and Jadene de Lima These are two highly talented motocross sisters. Jadene started riding at the age of eight and started racing on a National level at age 12, competing against the boys in the 85cc class and managed to finish top 10. In 2018 she was awarded junior South African Colours. She is a determined young lady and her goal is to line up at Mini O’s in the USA. A true inspiration to other female riders and definitely a lady to keep your eye on!

Cheyenne’s career started at the age of eight as well. She has competed in the MXOAN representing her country twice - once in Zimbabwe and once in Uganda . “She will represent her country for the third time, and I am very excited to see what she will achieve,” notes Monja. Cheyenne rode internationally and competed against some of the best in the world. She has raced in USA at Mini O’s and Spring Nationals. Her dream is to successfully qualify for the AMA Loretta Lynn, the biggest racing event in the world and she wants to be the first South African female to do so. Motocross is a sport that combines adrenalin and determination, pushing riders to their limits. You can come and experience the excitement of this thrilling sport on the 12th and 13th August where countries across Africa will compete.