Sam Sunderland's dreams of a third Dakar title dashed

Two-time Dakar Rally motorcycle champion Sam Sunderland's dreams of a third crown evaporated on Monday as a mechanical problem ended his interest in this year's edition, organisers said. The 34-year-old, who was riding for the Spanish team GasGas, came to a juddering halt just 11 kilometres into the 400km special from Al-Duwadimi to Al-Salamiya.

Sunderland, sixth overall after Sunday's second stage, gave up after waiting for more than three hours hoping a vehicle would bring him oil. Sunderland has a mixed record in the gruelling race, becoming the first Briton to win the title in 2017 and adding a second to his tally in 2022. However, he has also several retirements since his debut in 2012, notably both years after his two victories.