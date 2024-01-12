Short Dakar Bike day full of surprises as Branch closes in on Brabec

It was a short,. sharp race to the finish of Dakar’s 48-hour Chrono stage for the bike leaders on Friday morning, but still it was enough to shuffle the order up front and provide its fair share of drama, too.

Overnight leader Adrien van Beveren’s Honda duly took the stage. Toby Price and his KTM however overcame second placed Honda Rider Ricky Brabec, who also lost almost three minutes of his advantage over Botswana’s Ross Branch. The Hero rider will start the second week just 51 seconds behind Price in second when racing resumes Sunday after the rest day.

There was also drama as Branch’s Hero teammate retired after a mechanical issue early on Friday, but besides Price moving to second over Brabec, the rest of the top ten remained as it was Thursday evening.

This meant that van Beveren took the day from Price and Brabec with Daniel Sanders’ GasGas fourth from Branch, Luciano Benavides on his Husqvarna, Jose Florimo’s Honda, and Kevin Benavides’ KTM.