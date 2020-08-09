South Africa's Brad Binder stuns the world with first MotoGP win

Brno, Czech Republic - South Africa’s Brad Binder stunned his home country as well as the international motorsport community on Sunday when he claimed his maiden MotoGP victory at the Czech Republic Grand Prix in Brno.

In doing so, Binder became the South African to win MotoGP’s premier class, as well as the first by a rookie to win since 2013. Incidentally it was none other than Marc Marquez that took that honour seven years ago.

With nine laps remaining, the KTM rookie Binder chased down early leader Franco Morbidelli of Petronas Yamaha before holding his nerve to seal victory in only his third start in the premier class. By the end of the race, Binder had stretched his lead to five seconds over Morbidelli.

Johann Zarco, who claimed a first MotoGP pole position for Avintia Ducati on Saturday, completed an unexpected podium. Championship leader Fabio Quartararo finished a disappointing seventh after struggling for grip.

The victory moved Binder up to fifth place in the MotoGP championship, where he now has 28 points. Fabio Quartararo still leads the standings with 59 points.