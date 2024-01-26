South Africa’s Jordan Pepper to compete at iconic Rolex 24-hour at Daytona

As South Africans continue to hit sporting headlines around the world, another local will be donning his helmet this weekend to take part in the iconic Rolex 24-hour at Daytona. Jordan Pepper revs up his season in the IMSA Sportscar Championship in the IronLynx team eager to set the tone for the rest of the season in Florida, America.

Last year, Pepper spent most of his year between America and Europe performing duties as a test driver and racing in the IMSA Endurance Cup and GT World Challenge Europe Series' with mixed results. It was the first year that team IronLynx, for whom Pepper raced most of last season, worked with Lamborghini which was also a learning curve for the team. “As a collective, we've learnt some lessons last year in terms of how the new car performs and I think we've implemented some great steps forward. And yeah, I’m excited to get on track, fight for wins and podiums and just compete up front where we belong,” said Pepper on his first season with Lamborghini Squadra Corse.