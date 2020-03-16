South Africa's motorsport calendar suspended for three weeks

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email

Johannesburg - South Africa’s official motorsport calendar has been put on hold for at least the next three weeks, according to a statement released by Motorsport South Africa. “In light of the SA government’s decision to prohibit gatherings of more than 100 people for the foreseeable future, MSA-sanctioned motorsport events scheduled to take place over the next three (3) weekends (this may be extended, depending on further government decisions) are hereby formally suspended,” MSA said in a statement released on Monday. “MSA will be engaging with the member clubs/promoters/organisers of the affected events and updates regarding the individual events will be published as soon as the details are finalised in each instance,” the local governing body added. This comes after President Cyril Rhamaphosa declared Covid-19 a national disaster on Sunday night. The virus outbreak has also led to the postponement of the F1 Joburg Festival, which was scheduled to take place on March 29.

“Formula 1, together with Heineken, SAGP and the Gauteng Province remain committed to bringing the excitement of F1 back to South Africa and any decision on a rescheduling will be made at the right time from a public safety perspective,” the organisers said over the weekend.

“Our fans health and safety is paramount and whist we know this decision will be disappointing for our fans we believe this is the right decision at this time,” it said.

Major international motorsport events have also been cancelled or postponed for the foreseeable future, with the Formula One and MotoGP seasons now looking likely to only kick off in May. According to the ‘new provisional’ MotoGP calendar released last week, the first race will take place in Spain on May 3.