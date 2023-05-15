South Africa’s Ruche Moodley scores Podium in Rookies Cup at Le Mans

By: Double Apex Le Mans - South African Ruche Moodley has scored a podium in a major race series. The teenager announced himself to the racing world today in no uncertain terms. The PE-born rider claimed his maiden podium in the hotly contested Rookies Cup race taking place in Le Mans, France.

Moodley qualified in 13th place, but fought his way through the field to claim his maiden podium in the series. He shared the podium with Angel Piqueras from Spain and Rico Salmela from Finland. Ruche Moodley comes from a racing family. His father, Arushen, became the first non-white superbike champion at a national level anywhere in the world. The younger Moodley has been racing for many years, but recently moved to Europe to chase his dreams of being a MotoGP rider, and ultimately champ.

Ruche is currently in his second season of the feeder series to MotoGP. The category features identical machinery and follows the MotoGP European calendar. The massive field of talented youngsters race on the very same circuits as their racing heroes on the same weekends. In His Own Words The teenager said on his own social media channels: “Thanks to everyone for all the support especially my family for all their sacrifices. I had a really good race, quite difficult coming from 13th. I pushed really hard from the start and I knew I could get a good position. In the end, it was a podium so I am really happy.”