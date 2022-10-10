South Africa’s Sheldon van der Linde wins DTM Touring Car Championship

Hockenheim, Germany - Sheldon van der Linde has become the first South African ever to win the DTM German Touring Car Championship. The 23-year-old Shubert Motorsport BMW M4 driver managed to secure the title with third place at the thrilling DTM finale, held at the Hockenheimring in Germany on Sunday.

The race was won by another BMW driver, Marco Wittmann, while René Rast finished second in his ABT Audi R8. It was a closely contested championship as Mercedes-AMG GT driver Lucas Auer had been just two points shy of van der Linde going into the race, but in the end he had to settle for second in the title race after a seventh-place finish at Hockenheim. The South African had his own mountain to climb. On Saturday, Van der Linde overcame a grid penalty to battle his way up from 16th to second place. He claimed fifth on the grid on Sunday and followed this up by finishing third to reach the podium after a faultless race.

“Right now, it is impossible for me to describe my emotions. There are a million thoughts going through my head,” a jubilated Van der Linde said after the race. “I had a few sleepless nights this week. I have to admit that the pressure of going into this weekend as championship leader was massive. “It feels fantastic now that this weight is off my shoulders. Ever since I was a child, I have dreamed of driving in the DTM. I am unbelievably proud and delighted now that I have won it. Growing up in South Africa, making the leap to the DTM seemed a very long way away. But now it has all worked out - I can barely believe it!” Van der Linde won three races and enjoyed six podium finishes this season, which was his fourth in the DTM Championship.

BMW M Motorsport head Andreas Roos described the achievement by Van der Linde and Schubert Motorsport as unbelievable, incredible and epic. “In its first year, BMW M4 GT3 showed just what a powerful car it is,” Roos said. “I am delighted for everyone involved in this project. I am particularly pleased that Marco Wittmann was able to round off a personally disappointing season with a highlight.” IOL Motoring