Andreas Perez. File photo: Repsol

Barcelona, Spain - Promising young Spanish Moto3 rider Andreas Perez has died from injuries sustained in a crash at Catalunya. Perez, 14, was competing in the second Junior World Championship Moto3 race of the day for his team Reale Avintia at the Circuit Barcelona Catalunya on Sunday when he crashed in Turn 5 and was struck by riders behind him. After being immediately attended to on the scene, Perez was transferred to Sant Pau Hospital in Barcelona with serious brain injuries, however was later pronounced dead.

Perez made his Moto3 debut in 2017 after impressing in the battle for the European Talent Cup, before permanently joining Reale Avintia this season. The team said in a statement: "We have lost a great rider, but moreover a great person and we will miss him a lot. The team and all its sponsors want to offer all their support and wishes to Andreas's family in these extremely difficult moments."

Perez's death was the third in as many years at Catalunya, following that of Enric Sauri in the 24 Hours of Catalonia race in 2017 and Moto2 rider Luis Salom in 2016.

Reuters