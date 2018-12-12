Nothing can capture the rubber scorching drama of drifting quite like a well manoeuvred drone, and this film, posted on YouTube by Right Over Crest , brings you close to the action, with the flying device frequently hovering above the rear wheels of the various cars involved in this particular event.

“We are proud to bring you a drone chase like you've never seen before. Straight from the styling cues of 70's action movie car chases and inspirational films like Climb Dance, our story follows Drone McClane: A drone flying on the ragged edge while it relentlessly pursues its targets," the producer's description says.

“Dive bombing, darting in and out of danger, it pushes the boundaries of what drone chasing can be. There is nothing that can stop it.... well.... maybe a street lamp.”

The video, edited by Aaron Arizpe using footage from drone operator Gilbert Coronado, shows a series of rear-wheel-drive Nissans from the 2000s and 1990s, including 350Z's and S13 generation 240 SX's.

Enjoy!

IOL Motoring



