PARIS - Daniel Elena, the co-pilot of nine-time rallying world champion Sebastien Loeb, has hit out at fans who have accused him of being overweight.
"To those who criticise on social media and suck their thumb on their couch, put your ass in a race car and live what we just lived," Elena said on Twitter.
"I'm a bon vivant, I enjoy life. To those who say I'm fat, I say sod off."
Elena and Loeb finished sixth in the Monte Carlo Rally, which was won by their Hyundai team-mate Thierry Neuville on Sunday.
Neuville ended Sebastien Ogier's bid for a record eighth victory and seventh in a row in the principality.