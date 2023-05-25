Tough title defence looms as SA National Rally Championship heads to Secunda

Secunda - It is going to be a tough task for Chris Coertse and Greg Godrich to defend their South African National Rally Championship title when the opening round of the 2023 season roars to life in Secunda on May 26 and 27. The pair will again campaign the Rallytechnic Mazda 2 that took them to victory last year but will be under huge pressure from 2021 winners Theuns Joubert/Schalk van Heerden (Toyota Auris S2000).

The event in Secunda, better known as the Lake Umuzi Rally, has been renamed the Billy Te Water Rally this year in honour of a great friend, Rally Supporter and Sponsor, Billy Te Water, owner of the TW Group where the popular Quarry stage is run every year. He tragically lost his life this year in January after he was struck by lightning on the very farm where part of the rally is run. However, when the dust has settled there can be only one winner – and with interest in the sport of special stage rallying growing steadily, there are a number of crews hoping to be the ones on the top step of the podium.

In addition to the two already mentioned, other top crews in the premier class known as NRC 1 are: Privateers J.J Potgieter / Tommie Du Toit (Hyundai i20), Mandla Mdikane / Kes Naidoo (Toyota Gazoo Racing Starlet). The Swazi Cowboy, Jono Van Wyk / Nico Swartz (Toyota Gazoo Racing Toyota Starlet) have swopped the Ford Fiesta R2 car for a monster AR 1 4WD previously driven by multiple Rally Champion Guy Botterill. Privateers Johan Strauss/Elzaan Venter will also be in action in their (Subaru Impreza). Despite being only 1.6-litre turbo engines, the NRC1 cars are rip-snorting beasts that make for spectacular spectator action as they four-wheel drift through corners. Alongside them are the AR1 cars that run with a 2.0-litre turbo engine but are specifically made in Africa, for Africa and qualify for the Africa Rally Championship. Packing slightly less punch – but just as spectacular – are the 1.6-litre NRX2 cars that are two-wheel drive and the main contenders in this hotly contested class are three privateers: Benjamin Habig jr / Barry White (VW Polo R2), Magriet Potgieter / Rikus Fourie (Ford Fiesta R2) and Gerald Klopper / Johan Aucamp (Toyota Etios).

This season’s newcomers are Kim Fine/Etienne Lourens (VW Polo 1000cc Turbo R2) and Gustav Potgieter with highly experienced navigator Carolyn Swan alongside him in their Ford Fiesta R2. Some 29 cars and crews will make the start at one of the most spectator-friendly events on the rally calendar with most of the action centred around Charl Cilliers. The Service Park will be located on the Farm of Tjorrie Kruger, off Charl Cilliers on the outskirts of Secunda. Round 1 kicks off at 10:30 from Eastvaal Motors in Secunda on Friday morning. Planned at this stage are 7 competitive stages totalling 90 odd km of racing.