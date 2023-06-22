Toyota Gazoo Racing to defend their title in Kenya WRC this weekend

By: Justin Jacobs We are embarking on an adventure to the captivating land of Kenya with Toyota South Africa and Gazoo Racing.

Kenya will be serving as the mesmerising backdrop for the next round of the high-octane event known as WRC, the country's diverse landscapes, vibrant culture, and unwavering passion for motorsports promise to create an atmosphere of pure excitement and adrenaline. Here is what you need to know about the current WRC. Toyota Gazoo Racing World Rally Team (TGR-WRT) is set to make a comeback at the Safari Rally Kenya this week (22 - 25 June) as they aim to uphold their remarkable track record of success in the challenging African event. As the seventh round of the 2023 FIA World Rally Championship, the Safari Rally, which is celebrating its 70th anniversary this year, is renowned for being one of the toughest tests in rallying. TGR-WRT emerged victorious in both editions held since the event's welcome return to the WRC calendar in 2021. Kalle Rovanperä, the reigning world champion and current leader in the standings with a 25-point advantage, claimed victory last year, closely followed by Elfyn Evans.

This year, they are joined by Sébastien Ogier, the winner of 2021, while Takamoto Katsuta, who secured his first WRC podium finishes in Kenya in 2021 and 2022, drives an additional GR YARIS Rally 1 HYBRID with the support of the TGR WRC Challenge Program. While the Safari Rally was previously held over lengthy stages on public roads, it now follows a format similar to other modern WRC rounds. Nevertheless, it still presents numerous challenges. Some sections of the gravel stages feature extremely rough and rocky terrain, while others consist of soft sand that poses its own navigation difficulties. Additionally, the weather can significantly impact the conditions, swiftly transforming a dry and dusty surface into deep mud. The rally route for this year closely resembles that of the previous edition, commencing with a shakedown on Wednesday before the event officially begins from Nairobi, the capital of Kenya, on Thursday afternoon.

The competitive action kicks off with the Kasarani super special stage located nearby. Friday's focus lies around Lake Naivasha, approximately 100 kilometers northwest of Nairobi, which also serves as the location for the service park. A loop of three stages around the lake will be repeated twice, flanking the midday service. Saturday is the longest day of the rally, as the teams venture north to Lake Elmenteita for another set of three repeated tests. Sunday comprises two more loops of three stages around Lake Naivasha, starting with a modified version of the Malewa test last run in 2021 and concluding with Hell's Gate, the host of the rally-ending Power Stage. Over the course of the four days, a total of 221 competitive miles will be covered. Team Principal Jari-Matti Latvala expresses excitement for the Safari Rally, acknowledging the event's thrilling nature in the past two years. He recognizes that the modern Safari Rally embodies the same spirit as its predecessors – being the longest and most challenging rally in the championship, distinguished by its emphasis on endurance and surviving stages that put the cars through significant hardship.

Preparing and adapting the cars to cope with the changing conditions is a demanding task for the engineers and mechanics. The drivers must exercise patience to push hard at the right moments while avoiding excessive strain on the rugged terrain. All four drivers have demonstrated their capabilities in Kenya and are prepared for the upcoming challenge. Kalle Rovanperä, the driver of car number 69, eagerly anticipates his return to Kenya, having enjoyed the event immensely during the previous editions. Reflecting on his performance in 2021, where they were performing well until getting stuck in the sand, and the subsequent victory last year, Rovanperä acknowledges the rally's unpredictable nature, heavily influenced by the ever-changing weather conditions from year to year. He sees the challenge as one that suits him and his team, expressing optimism for another strong weekend and the accumulation of valuable points in the championship.