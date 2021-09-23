Toyota Gazoo Racing unleashes 2022 Dakar Hilux contender with twin-turbo V6

JOHANNESBURG - Toyota Gazoo Racing has pulled the covers off its brand new GR DKR Hilux T1+ racing bakkie that will compete in the 2022 Dakar Rally. The local racing outfit also announced a four-strong team that will include Nasser Al-Attiyah with navigator Mathieu Baumel, South Africa’s Giniel de Villiers navigated by Dennis Murphy, Henk Lategan with Brett Cummings and Shameer Variawa with Danie Stassen.

The 2022 Toyota GR DKR Hilux T1+ has undergone significant improvements for next year’s rally, optimised for the latest race regulations. These include bigger running gear, 37-inch tyres (up from 32”) and an improved suspension system with more travel, given that the previous limit of 280mm has been increased to 350mm. But the big news is the fitment of a brand new 3.5-litre twin-turbo V6 powerplant derived from the unit found in the new Toyota Land Cruiser 300. Toyota hasn’t provided any output figures as yet, but says its numbers are “significantly higher” than the road car’s 305kW and 650Nm. “We are very pleased to announce a team that is very similar to last year,” team principal Glyn Hall said. “With Nasser and Giniel heading up our attack, and Henk gaining confidence, we are excited to take on the 2022 edition of the Dakar Rally. Our new GR DKR Hilux T1+ is progressing well, and we are confident that the new car will allow us to compete on a new level, come January.”