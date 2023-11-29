Valentino Rossi to compete in FIA World Endurance Championship in 2024

Retired Italian MotoGP legend Valentino Rossi, who has switched from two wheels to four, will compete in the FIA World Endurance Championship (WEC) next season, according to the list of participants published on Monday. The seven-time MotoGP world champion, will race with the Belgian WRT team, driving one of 18 cars entered in the LMGT3 class, which replaces the LMGTE Am category.

Rossi, 44, is notably expected to take part in the legendary 24 Hours of Le Mans endurance classic on June 15-16, having got a taste by winning a support race at the iconic Sarthe circuit in western France this year behind the wheel of a BMW for the WRT team. The Belgian outfit, co-founded by former racing driver Vincent Vosse, will participate in the Hypercar class in 2024 with two BMW M Hybrid V8s and in LMGT3 with a second M4 GT3. "I have already become familiar with the car after this season, but the format with three drivers from three different performance categories will be new for me," said Rossi.

The identity of his two teammates for 2024 is not yet known. Meanwhile, Poland's Robert Kubica is on the list of participants in the premier Hypercar class. The former Formula 1 driver, crowned 2023 world endurance champion in the lower LMP2 category, will be at the wheel of a private Ferrari.