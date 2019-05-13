Techeetah's driver Jean-Eric Vergne of France celebrates after winning the race. File picture: Rodrigo Garrido / Reuters.

Monaco - Formula E champion Jean-Eric Vergne ended a run of eight different winners in eight races of the all-electric series with a victory in Monaco on Saturday that sent the Frenchman into the overall lead. The DS Techeetah driver, the first repeat winner of the 2018-19 season, started on pole position and finished 0.201 seconds ahead of British rival Oliver Rowland, racing for Nissan.

"Having my first podium in Monaco and being a winner, I feel extremely happy and it’s an incredible feeling," said Vergne.

"The race, I think, was pretty much under control."

Brazilian Felipe Massa took third place on home streets for the Monaco-based Venturi team in what was the former Ferrari driver's first podium finish in Formula E since he left Formula One.

Vergne now has 87 points, one clear of German team-mate Andre Lotterer who finished ninth after starting 21st but was promoted to seventh. Previous leader Robin Frijns dropped to third overall on 81 points after failing to score.

Reuters