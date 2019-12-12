As the temperature rose, overnight leader (and defending Roof champion) Wade Young (Sherco Racing) turned up the heat on his rivals.
Although the chasing riders managed to make up a couple of minutes on Young, they were unable to really trouble the daunting lead he had established on the first day. With a total race time over both days of 13:16:08, Wade Young crossed the Thaba Bosiu finish line more than 20 minutes ahead of Scott Bouverie (KTM Brother Leader Tread), with Kyle Flanagan (Bidvest bLU cRU Yamaha) a further 1:10 adrift.
Having notched up his fifth Motul Roof of Africa victory (and his third in a row), he has cemented his second place in the all-time Roof of Africa hall of fame. Young has pulled clear of Graham Jarvis (four victories) and continues to close the gap on the legendary Alfie Cox, with nine.
Despite his stunning performance, Young was characteristically modest as the significance of what he had achieved slowly began to sink in. “I had an awesome day yesterday and built a nice lead so that all I had to do today was maintain it,” he explained. “I made sure I stayed out of sight of the chasing pack and really had some fun on the bike the route was awesome and very well marked which made navigation easy. So happy to win my fifth Roof!”