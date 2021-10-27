Wanna dice? Robot racing returns to Killarney Raceway

Cape Town - Taking drag racing into a safer environment is what Robot Racing is all about, and petrolheads will be pleased to hear that the initiative is making a comeback at the Killarney International Raceway in the Western Cape, with spectators now also allowed. This is thanks to a new Government Gazette, which allows for up to 2000 spectators as outdoor venues, provided they can show proof of vaccination.

Robot Racing is open to any person holding a valid South African driving licence, and any street-legal car or bakkie. Each vehicle must pass a basic safety check before being allowed to participate and each driver must wear long pants, long sleeves, closed shoes and provide his or her own crash helmet. How does it work? It’s pretty simple really. Two cars line up on a straight track, a red light turns to green and whoever crosses the finish line first, a quarter of a mile (402 metres) away, is the winner. The facility will host three Thursday night events on 28 October, 18 November and 2 December, all taking place between 18:30 and 10pm. Organisers say they’re hoping to introduce more frequent dates in 2022.

“Killarney is grateful and proud to relaunch this popular event after lockdown restrictions,” said Killarney executive manager Des Easom. “As a racetrack, we take our contribution to road safety and the safety of bystanders and spectators very seriously. “This is an opportunity and place for all those who yearn for speed with supporters cheering them on, to come to race at a nominal charge and in a safe, controlled environment. Killarney’s other offerings as a safe alternative to public racing activities include drag racing, spinning, drifting and track days for driver training,” Easom added. Mayoral Committee member Alderman JP Smith said the city was thrilled to see the return of the highly popular racing initiative, as it is a platform that brings together petrolheads from all over the metro and sometimes from outside our boundaries.

“The City of Cape Town is proud to partner with Killarney to provide a space where racers can take drag racing out of the streets and to a more legal safe environment,” Smith said. Robot Racing began in 2016 as an initiative between the Western Province Motor Club at Killarney and the City of Cape Town to get street racers off the public roads and into a safe and controlled environment. The event was held every Wednesday evening, weather permitting, and matured into one of Cape Town’s most successful road safety campaigns before the Covid-19 pandemic shut down such gatherings in March 2020. Speaking of regulations, no alcohol may be consumed on the premises and strict health and safety protocols will be in place among competitors, crews, officials and spectators must also be observed, including temperature screening of all competitors, crew members, officials and spectators attending.