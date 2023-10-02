WATCH: Audi RS Q E-tron Dakar drivers cut loose in City Tour

By: Double Apex The Dakar Rally may only take place once a year, but that does not mean the teams aren’t hard at work all year long. However, there are times when the crews get to cut loose and the Audi RS Q E-tron City Tour is just one such occasion.

The Audi RS Q E-tron City Tour allows the crews to enjoy their race machines far from the sandy tracks of the famous off-road race. In fact, so far that the teams ended up back on home soil. Spanish Audi factory drivers Carlos Sainz and Lucas Cruz headed to Madrid. Their excursion takes in several famous landmarks. These include the Las Ventas arena, the Palacio de Linares, the Palacio de Cibeles and Fuente de Neptuno.

Not to be left out of the fun French Audi factory drivers Stéphane Peterhansel and Edouard Boulanger tackled Paris. They blasted past the Place de la Concorde, the headquarters of the Automobile Club de France, via the Champs-Elysées and on to the Arc de Triomphe. Of course, no tour of Paris would be complete without a look up at the Eiffel Tower. Both drivers could help themselves and had to hoon it a bit for the cameras, sending their all-wheel-drive machines into donuts and drifts wherever they could. And to stop of selfies at the many famous sites around both cities, as you can see in the videos. In Their Own Words