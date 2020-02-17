Mexico City - New Zealander Mitch Evans won a chaotic Mexico City ePrix for the Jaguar team on Saturday to seize the lead in the all-electric Formula E championship after four races.
Portuguese driver Antonio Felix Da Costa took second place for DS Techeetah, his second successive podium appearance, with Swiss Sebastien Buemi third for Nissan e.dams for his first points of the campaign.
Starting second behind Porsche's pole-sitter Andre Lotterer, Evans took the lead from the German into the first corner and enjoyed an untroubled run to only his second victory in the series.
"I tried not to (look back)," said Evans. "When you are out in front you can just sort of get in your own rhythm. It was pretty tough, a quite close start with Andre - almost deja vu from Rome."
The New Zealander's only other win, and Jaguar's first, was in Rome last year when Lotterer was also on pole, that time for DS Techeetah.