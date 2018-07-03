Three-times British Touring Car champion Matt Neal with the Civic Type R Challenge car at Silverstone. Picture: Honda

Silverstone, Northamptonshire - Honda’s Type R Challenge has continued its so-far undefeated progress across Europe by setting a new lap record for a standard front-wheel drive car at Britain’s premier circuit. Three-times British Touring Car Championship winner Matt Neal, who is currently racing a Civic Type R in the 2018 series, took the Challenge car round the fast and flowing 5.89km circuit in 2m31.32s, beating the benchmark set by the previous generation Civic Type R in a similar challenge in 2016.

This is the third stop on the Challenge tour, but it’s actually the fourth lap record for the current Civic Type R. In April 2017, a production development car became the fastest front-wheel drive production car ever around the Nurburgring Nordschleife with a lap time of 7m43.8s.

This year’s Type R Challenge started with World Touring Car driver Esteban Guerrieri setting a new mark of 2m01.51s at the Magny-Cours GP circuit in France, followed by Bertrand Baguette’s record-setting 2m53.72s in the same car at Spa-Francorchamps in Belgium.

The driver line-up for the remaining Type R Challenge 2018 lap record attempts will include former Formula One world champion Jenson Button and World Touring Car driver Tiago Monteiro.