Goodwood, England - New Zealand drifter ‘Mad’ Mike Whiddett says he is forever pushing himself as well as his machines to the extreme, and this year he made good on that mantra by bringing a specially-converted Lamborghini Huracan LP580-2 to the 2019 Goodwood Festival of Speed. But a red flag was thrown in front of his bull-badged supercar before he even got to the festival, and that came in the form of a challenge from his friend who is none other than multiple Dakar Rally winning Eduard Nikolaev.

“The last one to park at Goodwood has to wear a giant bow,” and so the race to Goodwood was on, between the two Red Bull sponsored drivers.

Did we mention Nikolaev was in a truck? And that he’s not afraid to jump it?

We’re not going to spoil anything for you - take a look at who gets to wear the hideous bow:

Now watch Mad Mike drift his Lamborghini on the hill:

IOL Motoring



