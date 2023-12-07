WATCH: Giniel De Villiers vs Wade Young in epic duel up Sani Pass

Which will win in a race up Sani Pass, a Dakar-spec bakkie or an Enduro dirt bike? Well, that’s the question this video answers.

Sani Pass, on the SA/Lesotho border, is probably one of the most famous mountain passes in South Africa. It is regularly written about by international journalists and is the subject of countless YouTube videos. However, none of those videos show anyone attempting the perilous pass at the pace as seen in the race up Sani Pass.

The protagonists in this video are two masters of their respective fields. The first is friend of Double Apex, Giniel De Villiers. The former Dakar Rally winner is piloting his Toyota Hilux DKR T1+ machine. It is the same vehicle he will be piloting at the 2024 event as he spearheads the Gazoo Racing team effort.

De Villiers is up against Wade Young. The KZN lad became the youngest-ever winner of the Roof of Africa at the age of 16. He has been a winner at several other international events since then. The Sherco factory rider challenges the Dakar-winning bakkie with his 300 cm³ two-stroke dirt bike.