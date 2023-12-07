WATCH: Ken Block’s final drift video ‘Electrikhana 2’ has been released

The American pro rally driver, who later became an internet sensation with his daring Gymkhana stunts behind the wheel, died at the age of 55 after a snowmobile accident

Like us you are surely going to miss his action-packed videos, but if it’s any consolation there is one more unseen video to watch, and it was released on the Hoonigans YouTube channel this week.

‘Electrikhana 2’ was filmed with the Audi S1 Hoonitron in November 2022, just a few weeks before his death. It was a matter close to the heart of the American’s family to complete and release the film in his memory.

Block’s fans can experience their idol one last time in breathtaking driving scenes and stunts with the Audi S1 Hoonitron.