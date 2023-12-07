WATCH: Ken Block’s final drift video ‘Electrikhana 2’ has been released

Ken Block’s tragic death in January this year shook the motorsport world.
The American pro rally driver, who later became an internet sensation with his daring Gymkhana stunts behind the wheel, died at the age of 55 after a snowmobile accident
Like us you are surely going to miss his action-packed videos, but if it’s any consolation there is one more unseen video to watch, and it was released on the Hoonigans YouTube channel this week.
‘Electrikhana 2’ was filmed with the Audi S1 Hoonitron in November 2022, just a few weeks before his death. It was a matter close to the heart of the American’s family to complete and release the film in his memory.
Block’s fans can experience their idol one last time in breathtaking driving scenes and stunts with the Audi S1 Hoonitron.
Electrikhana 2 was filmed in Mexico City, which offered the crew of the Hoonigan company some fascinating locations, from the modern airport to a spiral-shaped parking garage.
Block, together with engineers from Audi Sport, came up with a special feature for the new film. In one scene, the front and rear axles pull in opposite directions, causing the Audi S1 Hoonitron to disappear into a large white cloud when stationary.
The battery-powered prototype car was created by Audi Sport as a one-off exclusively for Ken Block. It has two electric motors, all-wheel drive, a total output of 500kW and a carbon fibre chassis.
After the filming of the first Electrikhana episode in August 2022, the S1 Hoonitron was further developed in close collaboration with Block. This included reducing weight, improving drivability and simulating gear changes.
