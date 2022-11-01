WATCH: Outrageous Nascar move will be talked about for ages

Nascar racing is well known for crazy on-track action. Massive fields racing at close quarters will always result in something interesting happening. But this outrageous Nascar move will be talked about for ages.

The outrageous Nascar move took place on the final of 500 laps at the Martinsville Raceway. Ross Chastain was running in tenth place as the final lap was about to finish. The seventh generation watermelon farmer was in tenth place and needed to outscore his closest rival Denny Hamlin by two points to make it into the final four for a shot at the 2022 Nascar title.

Follow Double Apex on Facebook and Instagram for more car content

Chastain dropped a gear and went full throttle. He came flying around the outside of his rivals against the wall at a much higher speed than anyone else on track. He went from 10th to fifth in the final two turns, edging Hamlin by 0,73 seconds. Nascar officials confirmed that the overtake is within the bounds of the rulebook and perfectly legal.