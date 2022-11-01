WATCH: Outrageous Nascar move will be talked about for ages

By: Double Apex
Nascar racing is well known for crazy on-track action. Massive fields racing at close quarters will always result in something interesting happening. But this outrageous Nascar move will be talked about for ages.
The outrageous Nascar move took place on the final of 500 laps at the Martinsville Raceway. Ross Chastain was running in tenth place as the final lap was about to finish. The seventh generation watermelon farmer was in tenth place and needed to outscore his closest rival Denny Hamlin by two points to make it into the final four for a shot at the 2022 Nascar title.
Chastain dropped a gear and went full throttle. He came flying around the outside of his rivals against the wall at a much higher speed than anyone else on track. He went from 10th to fifth in the final two turns, edging Hamlin by 0,73 seconds. Nascar officials confirmed that the overtake is within the bounds of the rulebook and perfectly legal.
“Great move,” confessed Hamlin. “Brilliant. Certainly a great move. When you have no other choice, it certainly is easy to do that, but well executed.”
When questioned about the outrageous Nascar move and if he ever considered such a move prior to Sunday, Chastain said, “I played a lot of NASCAR 2005 on the game cube with (brother) Chad growing up. You can get away with it, I never knew if it would actually work.
“I mean, I did that when I was eight years old. I grabbed fifth gear, asked off of (Turn) 2 on the last lap if we needed it, and we did. I couldn’t tell who was leading, I made the choice, grabbed fifth gear down the back. Fully committed. Basically, I let go of the wheel, hoping I didn’t catch the Turn 4 access gate or something crazy. But I was willing to do it.”
