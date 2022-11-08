WATCH: Special 4x4 Porsche 911 climbs a volcano

Porsche is not shy to send its sportscars into harsh environments. Machines from Stuttgart have competed on the world rally stage as well as at the Dakar Rally. Now, the marque has raised the bar even higher, literally, with a special, volcano-climbing 911.

Porsche has excelled at just about every form of motorsport challenge, but this latest venture may be its toughest. Ojos del Salado in Chile is the highest volcano in the world. Romain Dumas drove the specially prepared 992 series 911 up to an altitude of 6 007 metres. The car and the team had to endure temperatures of 30 degrees Celsius below freezing. Watch it below:

The two cars were equipped with roll cages, carbon fibre seats and multi-point harnesses. Portal axles were added to increase ground clearance up to 350mm. New, lower gear ratios were chosen to work in conjunction with the large off-road tires. Aramid fibre underbody protection was fitted to allow sliding over rocks.

A device called the Porsche Warp-Connecter was also added. The system is mechanical link between all four wheels to allow constant wheel load even when the car is experiencing extreme articulation. Manual, switchable differential locks were employed along with a winch at the front of the car. The cooling system was also repositioned to avoid damage.