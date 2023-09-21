As the only female driver in the World Rallycross Championship (WRC), Klara Andersson will be hoping to inspire a new generation of competitors when the series descends on the Killarney racetrack in Cape Town on October 7 and 8. The Swedish 23-year-old is making waves in the sport after making her debut in the WRC last year, as a key member of the PWR Racing team.

In fact, in 2022 Andersson made history as she became the first-ever woman to claim a podium spot in top-flight rallycross competition. When asked what a race in Cape Town might do for young fans, Andersson said: “That’s where I was 10 years ago - watching the big boys play in the top class. I wanted to be just like them. Now I’m racing with them.

‘I want to be a role model’ “I want to be a role model for little girls and little boys. It is one of the few sports where we can compete on equal terms. I’m excited to be there, fighting against the best in the world, and it’s a privilege for sure. It’s not always easy being a minority. But hopefully this is the start of change, it’s getting better. It just needs more time.” Fellow Swede and current world champion Johan Kristoffersson echoed the sentiments of Andersson.