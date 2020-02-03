Lesmo, Italy - Triple world champion Jorge Lorenzo could make a wild card comeback to MotoGP after Yamaha signed the Spaniard as a factory test team rider on Thursday.
The 32-year-old retired last year after struggling alongside six-times world champion Marc Marquez in an injury-plagued season at Honda.
Lorenzo won his 2010, 2012 and 2015 titles with Yamaha.
Yamaha said in a statement that Lorenzo would ride the YZR-M1 at this week's MotoGP shakedown test in Sepang, Malaysia, and will also take part in some tests later in the year.
"So far, no wild card rides are planned for Lorenzo in 2020, but Yamaha is open to the possibility, should he decide to race again," the team said.