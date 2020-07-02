WRC to take off in September after Argentinia round cancelled

London - World Rally Championship organisers cancelled Argentina's postponed round on Thursday while announcing that the 2020 season, halted by the Covid-19 pandemic, would re-start in Estonia in September.

It will be the first time that Estonia, home of reigning world champion Ott Taenak, has featured on the WRC calendar. The short-format gravel rally, which is based around the Tartu area, is scheduled to take place from September 4 to 6.

The revised schedule, published on Thursday, sees Turkey following on from Estonia from September 24 to 27.

Germany's round will be from October 15 to 18, with Italy (Sardinia) taking place between October 29 and November 1, after being postponed from June, while Japan is scheduled to end the season on November 19.

Rallies in Belgium and Croatia could also feature, but talks are still ongoing.