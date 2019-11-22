Your A to Z guide to this weekend's Kyalami 9-hour









JOHANNESBURG - The Kyalami 9 Hour returns after 37 years to the track this weekend with a host of not-to-be-missed satellite events that make this the motorsport event of the year featuring top drivers from around the world as well as South Africa’s best speed masters. Check out this A to Z guide to get the most out of the family racing and music spectacular of the year: A: Africa gets back on the map - action, asphalt, adrenalin, awesome activities, and more will satisfy fans of all ages at the event, the final leg of the Intercontinental GT Challenge. B: Black Coffee will break out big beats on Saturday as he launches his “Africa Is Not A Jungle” tour, together with adrenalin-fuelled artists Transmicsoul, Culoe De Song, Lemon & Herb, Jullian Gomes and Kid Fonque. C: Cars The race will host 30 GT cars on the grid including the Audi R8, Bentley, BMW M6, Ferrari 458 and 488, Lamborghini Huracan, Aston Martin Vantage AMR, Porsche 911 and 997, Merc-AMG, Honda Acura NSX and the Nissan GT-R Nismo D: Drivers carrying the South African flag are 23-year-old Suzuka champ Kelvin van der Linde, mean machine Gennaro Bonafede, BMW legend Sheldon van der Linde, championship winner Jordan Pepper driving for Bentley.

E: Entertainment will include helicopter flips, hot laps, go-karting and even the chance to participate in pit lane walks, guaranteeing three days of adrenalin and fun for all.

F: Family is at the heart of this event - an opportunity to share one of South Africa’s most important sporting moments with fans of all ages. From go-karting to yummy food and music, there is something for all ages.

G: Gas? Fill it up please! An unbelievable 70 000 litres of 102 Octane fuel is being imported to feed these mean machines.

H: Hunger will not be a problem. There will be multiple food vendors providing mouth-watering meals to suit all tastes.

I: “Intercontinental” means that we are providing the fifth and final gruelling test for these legendary drivers, after the Liqui-Moly Bathurst 12 Hour, the Suzuka 10 Hour, the California 8 Hour and the Total 24 Hours of Spa, putting South Africa back on the map for this glorious racing series. Last, but definitely not least, this breathtaking rush for victory could define the final outcome.

J: Juniors of all ages are welcome if accompanied by an adult, under-16s get free General Access and Fan Zone entry. There will be loads of outdoor attractions and entertainment for all the younger fans, including a dedicated Kid’s Zone.

K: Kyalami Circuit measures 4522 metres with 40 pit garages and is about 1532m above sea level. The anti-clockwise FIA graded circuit takes advantage of the naturally undulating landscape creating a challenging blend of sweeping, fast sections and tight, technical corners which makes Kyalami legendary.

L: Let the games begin! Two of South Africa’s most competitive and exciting racing series - the Falken Polo Cup and Motomart VW Challenge - will combine for two thrilling races, one late on Friday afternoon and the second on Saturday morning ahead of the 9 Hour blast-off.

M: Music will be a fundamental part of the event. The line-up of artists is: Friday: Sun El Musician (4pm), Mi Casa (5.15pm) and Prime Circle (6.30pm). Saturday, starting at 2.30pm, Shekhinah.

N: Nine Hours of precision and calculated risks by the drivers - this will be an astonishing athletic feat of endurance and stamina which is hard to imagine and not to be missed.

O: Old doesn’t mean out of fashion. In honour of the history of the Kyalami 9 Hour - which first took place in 1961 - classic and rare cars from the ’60s and ’70s, including Ferrari, Porsche, Lamborghini, Mercedes-Benz and BMW, will be on display and take part in a circuit parade.

P: Parking is available on site on Friday and Saturday only at R100 per car payable in cash at the gate (this option includes the chance to bring in gazebos, umbrellas and camping chairs to the grounds). Other than Uber, Bolt and taxis (with the drop-off and collection point being at the main entrance), there is also a “Park and Ride” option from the Mall of Africa. The Gautrain will be running a regular Saturday service; for more details visit: https://kyalami9hour.com/

Q: Questions anyone? Join in the conversation on our social media platforms for more info: Facebook @Kyalami9hour and Instagram @Kyalami9hour.

R: Rules stipulate that no alcohol, glass, weapons, hubblys, braais, fires or flammable items, drones or drugs will be allowed into the grounds.

S: Spinning and burning rubber, the Soweto Drift 60 Minute Challenge, in support of the Soweto Drift Academy, will see six of South Africa’s finest car spinners push the famous BMW 325i to its limits. Crowd favourites Kayla, Bekzin, Veejaro, King Katra, Mathi Monaija and Wothi Malume will perform roll backs, tyre bouncing, side-to-sides and the target slide with the most daring spinner walking away with R10000.

T: Tickets include General Access, Trackside Zone, Fan Zone, and even Pit Lane Hospitality. There is a price to suit to every fan’s pocket. To peruse and choose the best ticket for you and your family, visit the website: https://www.howler.co.za

U: Unlike any other racing event in South Africa’s recent history, this spectacular show promises 9 hours of hair-raising endurance racing, with 90 international “dashing” drivers including our own home-grown champs going head to head for glory.

V: VIP is the name of the game. Let the world’s finest drivers sweat it out for glory as you sit and observe from your opulent 540 Club Hospitality Suite. Impress friends and colleagues with the all-inclusive pleasure fuelled Suites - the hottest ticket with viewing decks, all meals included, limitless bars, a pit walk and the chance to meet Stefan Ratel, David Piper and some of the drivers.

W: Wheels for Africa - an unbelievable 4000 Pirelli tyres will be brought in to keep the drivers at hyper-velocity and able to handle the breakneck straights and treacherous corners of the circuit

X: “Xtraordinary” in many ways, Kyalami, a word meaning “My Home” in Zulu, was inaugurated in November, 1961, and has been the venue of choice for a great variety of races. The original circuit, since renovated, hosted 18 rounds of the F1 World Championship from 1967 until 1985.

Y: You don’t want to be late Gate opening and closing times are: Thursday: 7.30am to 7.30pm; Friday: 7am to 8pm; Saturday: 7am to 11pm.

Z: Zoom to the Kyalami 9 Hour event and be part of history.