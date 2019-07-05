Auto Pedigree's vehicle inspection includes a detailed check on the functional and cosmetic components of each vehicle.

With over 65 branches around South Africa, Auto Pedigree is the country’s largest independent used car specialist, and yet easily the most impressive aspect is the motor dealer's comprehensive inspection and refurbishment process that gives customers real peace of mind. At Auto Pedigree, the journey to owning a quality used vehicle starts long before the signing of documentation.

To ensure that cars reach customers in tip-top condition, there are no less than 116 points of inspection on each of Auto Pedigree’s vehicles, from interior to exterior, mechanical to electrical, each element complies to original manufacturer’s standards.

In house refurbishment centres utilize the latest technology and production line processes to deliver vehicles that exceed customer expectations. Meticulous cosmetic enhancements and mechanical checks are carried out, ensuring vehicles are in ‘first class’ condition when leaving the facility.

As the only second-hand vehicle dealership to have its own refurbishment centres, not only are customers assured of a car that is dent and scratch-free, with perfect upholstery to boot, but they get to drive away with a reliable and trustworthy car that they can take pride in.

The refurbishment centres only employ experienced technicians using state of the art technology to ensure the quality of a standard always exceeding customer expectations.

The 116-point quality assurance covers a wide range of cosmetic and functional aspects:

This includes the engine, fuel lines, cooling and heating systems, steering, transmission, braking system, clutch, undercarriage, prop/drive shaft, axles, shocks, tyres, exhaust system and air conditioning.

Elements inspected inside the vehicle include the instruments, lighting systems, hooter and seat belts, while the exterior inspection covers the doors, bonnet, boot lid, mirrors, windscreen and windows.

In fact, there isn’t a spot on an Auto Pedigree car that has not been thoroughly inspected, and where necessary renewed, repaired or replaced.

Only once this whole process is complete does a vehicle get the ‘Auto Pedigree Stamp of Approval’.

Never before has a quality second hand vehicle become such an attractive option. You pay less but still get a car as good as new, possibly even saving you a fortune in the process.

The used motor dealer has a proud heritage spanning more than 35 years, providing quality used vehicles to the most discerning South African motorists.

The company has proudly positioned itself as a brand that provides value, quality and choice, giving customers a wide selection of options that present the best overall deal for every individual’s need.

“Auto Pedigree does it right” so Auto Pedigree vehicles – are right.

