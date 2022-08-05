Mercedes-Benz Vans commends its best dealers and agents

Pretoria - Mercedes-Benz Vans recently held its annual Dealer and Agent of the Year Event to commemorate those who persevered, conquered and prospered throughout 2021. The evening was aptly themed ‘The Power of One’, to celebrate how Dealers, Agents and the Mercedes-Benz Vans team all came together to achieve another year of success, despite the many challenges that 2021 brought.

As Nadia Trimmel, the president of Mercedes-Benz Vans put it, “Us being able to physically come together for this event is a picture of the spirit we embraced over the course of the Pandemic. Although we were unable to come together in person for over two years, what we witnessed during this time was a remarkable coming together in spirit… And we celebrate this Power of One tonight.” The evening saw representatives from the Mercedes-Benz Vans dealer and agent network - which stretches across South Africa, Namibia, Eswatini and Botswana. A total of twenty winners were chosen, based on delivering excellence in all areas of their retail operations. The crescendo of the evening saw four Chairman’s awards given to the best overall performers, as follows: Mercedes-Benz Vans Dealer of the Year 2021:

Winner of Chairman’s Award Best Overall Dealer of the Year – Sandown Commercial Vehicles Centurion Winner of the Chairman’s Award Mercedes-Benz Financial Services – Ronnies Motors Mercedes-Benz Vans Agent of the Year 2021:

Winner of Chairman’s Award Best Overall Agent of the Year – Mercedes-Benz Gauteng East Agent of the Year: Mercedes-Benz Gauteng East. Winner of the Chairman’s Award Mercedes-Benz Financial Services – Boland Market Centre On behalf of the Mercedes-Benz Vans leadership team, Nadia Trimmel expressed her sincere gratitude for, “the passion, perseverance and unity that was shown throughout 2021.” She commemorated the team and beckoned the future, saying, “May we never stop being part of the power to move, the power to shift, the power to achieve and the power to shape our futures… May we never stop being part of the Power of One.”

