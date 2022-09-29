Renew you vehicle licence disc online in 3 easy steps

Renewonline offers convenient, affordable, fast, and paperless vehicle licence disc renewals that save you from spending time queueing at the traffic department. Click here to renew your vehicle licence disc with Renewonline.

Story continues below Advertisement

It is a convenient service for business owners who need to renew multiple vehicle licences at a time as the delivery cost remains the same no matter how many licence discs you order. 3 Easy steps Renewonline has spent years perfecting its service and only requires you to take three simple steps to renew your vehicle licence disk online:

Story continues below Advertisement

Step 1: Click on the “Renew My Disc Now” tab and fill out the form. Step 2: Click on the “Add to Cart” button. Step 3: Pay online.

Story continues below Advertisement

The cost of this service is R100 per licence, and multiple licence discs are delivered for a single fee of R115. You can track your delivery, too, and while other renewal services have extensive lead times of well over a week, Renewonline only takes three working days once your order has been processed to deliver your new licence disc.

Story continues below Advertisement

Where is Renewonline available? Renewonline is currently available in Gauteng and Limpopo, and is in the process of expanding its service to KwaZulu-Natal and the Western Cape.