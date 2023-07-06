The new 2.4L Turbo Subaru Outback has arrived in South Africa

Subaru Southern Africa has announced the introduction of the new Subaru Outback XT derivative into the local line-up with a choice of 3 Outback models now available in South Africa. The Subaru XT becomes the flagship in the range as the most powerful iteration of the legendary Outback.

The XT is powered by a new 2.4-litre, turbocharged BOXER® engine that delivers 183 kW and 350 Nm of torque. This engine is the same engine from the WRX model, tuned to be better suited to the versatility of the Outback. The engine is paired with a lightweight Lineartronic® CVT driving all 4 wheels via Subaru’s Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive system. Due to the increase in power and torque, the Outback XT has improved towing capacity of 1,800kg. The vehicle’s 0 – 100 kph time is also improved to 7.5-seconds.

The Outback is a legendary nameplate in Subaru’s history, as is the XT nomenclature. Nteo Nkoli, Marketing Manager at Subaru SA states: “Our customers know how capable the Outback is and what ‘XT’ stands for and this car is a real showcase of that - Subaru’s most advanced engineering and technology with much more power.” Aesthetically, the Subaru Outback XT is differentiated by new 18-inch black alloy wheels. Besides this, the Outback XT remains feature-filled and brimming with the latest Subaru technology on offer. It is the safest and most capable Outback ever produced, built upon the Subaru Global Platform and with greater improvements to structural, primary, passive and active safety.

The latest generation of EyeSight® Driver Assist Technology is a key feature on the new Subaru Outback XT, now with a wider field of view and smarter control software. The system can detect other vehicles, cyclists and pedestrians from further afield and within a wider area. EyeSight® Driver Assist also allows for smarter Adaptive Cruise functions with speed limit recognition, Lane Centering and Lane Keep Assist. The Outback XT remains feature-filled and brimming with the latest Subaru technology on offer.

As with the other Outback models, other key features include Subaru’s innovative Driver Monitoring System and DriverFocus™ Distraction Mitigation System as well as the convenient hands-free tailgate opening function. The portrait oriented 11,6-inch infotainment system now comes standard with wireless Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto™, a feature that will be offered on all new MY2023 Outback models going forward. The Subaru XT is available in nine body colours:

Autumn Green Metallic (new); Crystal White Pearl; Ice Silver Metallic; Magnetite Grey Metallic; Storm Grey Metallic; Crystal Black Silica; Crimson Red Pearl; Dark Blue Pearl and Brilliant Bronze Metallic (new). Pricing on the updated Subaru Outback range: Subaru Outback 2.5i-Field ES R779 000