Tips to find your paw-fect pet-friendly car

According to motus.cars, there are few things to consider in the quest to find your paw-fect pet-friendly car – and have tails wagging. Comfort Opt for a car with air conditioning or climate control, especially if you live in an area with extreme weather conditions. This will ensure that your pets are comfortable, no matter the temperature. Additionally, it's important to look for cars with good ventilation systems, as this helps to maintain air quality and prevent any unpleasant odours from building up.

Space Dogs need adequate room to move around during long trips to prevent them from getting cramped up and uncomfortable. Look for a car with a spacious interior that allows your pet to sit or lie down comfortably. Also, if you have a larger dog, consider a car with a high roof or hatchback, which will provide ample headroom.

Safety Make sure to invest in a good quality harness that is specifically designed for pets, as this will ensure their safety in case of an accident. Remember, it's important to restrain your pets while driving to prevent them from distracting you and causing accidents.

And remember, while nothing beats the sight of a dog's fur blowing in the wind as they stick their head out of a moving car, letting your furry friend go all Maverick and Goose on you is not a good idea. They could fall out, jump out, get hit by something, or worse, get a bug stuck in their eye. Rather crack the rear windows so they can still feel the breeze and smell the scents, but without the danger. Just make sure to keep the windows locked because some pups are sneaky little devils and can figure out how to lower them! Another option is to buckle your dog up in the back seat with a dog seatbelt and lower the back window just enough for them to feel the wind but not enough for them to stick their head out. It's like a doggy sunroof, but safer!

Pet ID tags When you and your furry friend embark on a new adventure, there's always a chance they might wander off and get lost in the wild unknown. Ensure that your pet's ID tags are up-to-date with all the essential details, like your name and phone number. That way, if your fluffy friend ever goes rogue, you can rest easy knowing they'll be returned to you safe and sound. Cleanliness

Finally, it's important to choose a car that is easy to clean. Pets can be messy, and accidents can happen, so look for cars with easy-to-clean interiors, such as leather or vinyl seats, which can be wiped down quickly. You can also consider adding a protective seat cover or cargo liner to prevent any damage or stains.