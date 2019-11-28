GR stands for Gazoo Racing While GR Sport is the second tier in the pyramid, which encompasses suspension upgrades and cosmetics. You may have noticed the GR logo emblazoned across the winning Dakar Hilux driven by Nassar Al Attiah and Giniel de Villiers, and the other motorsport events that Toyota takes part in.
Well, the GR Sport isn't in that category but it does provide an opportunity for only 600 South African enthusiasts to get behind the wheel of individually numbered vehicles with a branded production plate and serial number.
The only change mechanically to the standard Hilux is the front suspension with the shock absorbers that have been changed to a mono-tube design with revised damping working in conjunction with increased front spring rates. The rear leaf springs remain as is to maintain the existing payload.
Toyota says it offers better off-road handling and steering as well as a sharper on-road feel.