By Justin Jacobs Pretoria - Motor manufacturers are focusing all of their attention on alternative energy solutions. Electric vehicles seem to be the flavour of the day at the moment but for some, the current range offered by a fully electric vehicle is just not sufficient.

A hybrid electric vehicle, or HEV, offers both an internal combustion engine and a battery back, which allows for extended driving distance while benefiting overall fuel consumption. Haval has just entered its H6 HEV into the game. Here is what you need to know. On the outside, every feature, from the LED headlights and gloss black accents to the sports rear spoiler and panoramic sunroof, lets you know that the all-New Haval H6 HEV is here to drive you into a smart new world. Signature 19-inch Sports Alloy Wheels, a pronounced front grille, and confident curves also help to set the tone. With the driver and passenger always in mind, the new H6 HEV interior is all comfort and no compromise. You’ll get to enjoy Smart Keyless Entry, a modern 10.25 Inch Colour Combination Instrument, 12.3” Colour Multi-Touch Screen, and customisable Head-Up Display.

The new HEV is all about smart safety too, featuring seven airbags, front and rear parking sensors, and a 360-degree camera with a panoramic view. Like a personal valet, the new H6 HEV is the first local Haval SUV to have a fully automatic parking system for smart, convenient parking. Powering the HEV is a responsive 1.5-litre turbopetrol Hybrid engine that generates 179kW and a potent 530Nm of torque. When it comes to a smooth and quiet driving experience, you can thank the advanced 2-Speed Dedicated Hybrid Transmission, which manages the impressive torque launch. Out on the road the H6 HEV offers a very compliant ride quality and the change over between the engine and electric motor is seamless. At lower speeds, such as in shopping mall parking lots and housing complex estates the battery does a decent job of propelling the vehicle.

Pull away from the lights and it is the battery that gets you going. The battery assists the combustion engine when power is needed as well, making it work less, thus, returning decent fuel consumption. I found the H6 HEV to be rather efficient, if driven as it should. Once you start abusing the impressive performance figures, that's when it starts to get thirsty. Overall if you consider where Haval was just two years ago and where they are today, it is easy to see why they are so popular. The H6 in general is a very appealing option and one which we feel should not be overlooked. Follow Justin Jacobs on Instagram

FACTS: Haval H6 1.5T HEV Ultra Luxury Price: R669 950 Engine: 1.5-litre, 4-cyl, turbopetrol + electric

Gearbox: 6-speed automatic Drive: Front-wheel drive Power: 179kW (system output)

Torque: 530Nm (system output) 0-100km/h: 8.5 seconds (claimed) Fuel use, combined: 5.2 l/100km (claimed)

Ground clearance: 170mm Kerb weight: 1 720kg Towing capacity: 1 500kg (braked)