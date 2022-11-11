DRIVEN: Is the BMW iX3 electric model a viable alternative?

Johannesburg – Many automotive industry experts differ on when electric cars might achieve cost parity with their internal combustion engined counterparts. Some think it might be as early as 2025, but in reality it’s probably going to take a bit longer than that. And until battery costs come down through sufficient economies of scale, affordable electric cars will remain elusive, particularly in countries like South Africa where higher tax rates for EVs are an extra obstacle.

Story continues below Advertisement

But the further you reach into the premium end of the market, the price gap between EVs and their ICE equivalents becomes somewhat narrower, and a case in point in the new BMW iX3. It’s priced from R1 290 000, which is actually not that much of a premium over the xDrive30d diesel model, which costs R1 254 340 when fitted with the M Sport package that you get as standard on the iX3. You could say that the iX3 is quite close to achieving cost parity with the diesel models, which may have more to do with the ICE models having become so expensive, but either way the new electric model seems like a very viable alternative for people shopping in that neck of the woods. But where does the BMW iX3 stand when it comes to performance?

Electric cars have become renowned for their exhilarating off-the-mark performance owing to their instant torque delivery and while the iX3 will momentarily push you back in your seat, it’s of course not in the same league as performance models like the BMW i4. Think of this as more of a mid-range contender. Don’t get me wrong, the iX3 is a very decent performer, with its electric motor sending 210kW and 400Nm to the rear wheels, and allowing for a claimed 0-100km/h acceleration time of 6.8 seconds. The iX3 is brisk, quiet and impresses with its overall road manners. But although the floor-mounted batteries lower the centre of gravity sufficiently to limit body roll, you can still feel the extra weight in the corners, and it lacks that chuckable feeling of agility that sets the regular X3 models apart from most other SUVs.

Story continues below Advertisement

Consider that the iX3 has a kerb weight of 2 180kg, making it 245kg heavier than the xDrive30d and a whopping 395kg more portly than the sDrive20i. But then, that’s part of the price you pay for an electric car… The motor is fed by an 80 kWh Lithium-ion battery that can be fast-charged at a rate of up to 150kW. Find a suitable fast-charger and you’ll achieve around 100km worth of range in 10 minutes, BMW says, while a full charge, using an 11kW installed home Wallbox, should take around 7 hours and 30 minutes. With a full battery, BMW claims an overall range of up to 460km. But as with all EVs, particularly during highway driving with minimal regenerative braking, the real-world figure will be somewhat lower than that. According to the EV Database website in Europe, which is regarded as being relatively accurate, the iX3 should cover around 350km on the highway at a constant speed of 110km/h in mild weather.

Story continues below Advertisement

For the record, BMW claims an energy consumption rate of 18.9 kWh per 100km. But if you really want to do the green thing properly, make sure to install some solar panels at your house or business. The BMW iX3 is not a moving billboard for your green ambitions as apart from a few subtle design differences, like the blacked-out grille, this EV doesn’t look very different from your regular ICE-powered X3s.

The same goes for the highly digitised cabin, which comes standard with the BMW Live Cockpit Professional, with cloud-based navigation and the Intelligent Personal Assistant. Also part of the deal is BMW’s Driving Assistant Professional, with Active Cruise Control, Stop & Go, Steering and Lane Control Assistant, route monitoring and Parking Assistant. VERDICT