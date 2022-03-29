Five things you need to know about the Nissan Pro-2X

By: Justin Jacobs Pretoria - I recently spent time with the latest Nissan Navara in Pro-2X guise. The Pro-2X is a more lifestyle focused bakkie that is 2x4. It has some work cut out for it as it faces up against the likes of the ever popular Ford Ranger and Toyota Hilux.

The other issue is that the Nissan Navara also has the cheaper GWM P-Series to worry about. Here are some key things that you need to know about the Nissan Navara Pro-2X. Styling hits the right note Styling is an important part when it comes to impressing buyers in this segment. Manufacturers need to balance a rugged design with a practical aspect. Large wheels, low fenders and overly complex bumpers won’t cut it.

Thankfully the new Navara looks great and the Pro-2X even more so. It features black alloy wheels, dark accents and the all-important decals. It also boasts black cladding around the wheel arches, which adds to its muscular appeal. Overall the bakkie does look great, especially in this Warrior Grey colour. I particularly like the front end styling and even more specifically the large LED headlamps with a unique DRL design. The cabin is a mixed bag

The interior of the Nissan Navara Pro-2X is a mixed bag in my opinion. While I do particularly like the honeycomb design on the seats as well as the modern steering wheel design and the dials, the centre console is a bit of a let down. We live in a world where big screens dominate the fascia of just about every car. The Navara’s console just comes across as a bit dated in my opinion. I do like the fact that the 8.0-inch infotainment system, which offers Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, is relatively easy to use. The chrome around the gear-lever on the other hand is a bit old fashioned. Improved comfort

When Nissan introduced the latest generation Navara back in 2015, a big element of the vehicle's design was its 5-link rear suspension with coil springs, which improved the bakkie's ride quality substantially when compared to its competitors. For 2021 they have revised the chassis which has now revised improved mountings for less vibration, better shock absorber damping. This updated model also improves occupant comfort by reducing unwanted vibrations and noise intrusion into the cabin for an improved experience. Eager performance on offer

Nissan has swapped out the previous 140kW and 450Nm 2.3-litre twin turbo diesel four-cylinder engine with a single-turbo four-cylinder 2.5-litre diesel. It does develop the same outputs though and is paired, as before, with a seven-speed automatic transmission. The combination in this configuration is good, the bakkie is eager and offers decent cruising capabilities. A worthy consideration The new Navara manages to offer respectable approach and departure angles of 31.7 and 25.8-degrees respectively with a break-over angle of 22.2. This 140kW model is capable of towing up to 3 500kg braked and 750kg unbraked.