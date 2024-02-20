Mercedes-Benz A200d sedan feels premium and refined, but it’s pricey

By Mpho Mahlangu South Africans are completely crazed over crossovers and SUVs alike.

Understandably so, because they offer increased ride height, and a more commanding driving position – characteristics which are appealing to vehicle owners. However, sedans, although much less popular than they used to be, are still important in today’s automotive space. Enter the Mercedes-Benz A200d sedan, which I was fortunate enough to spend the festive season in. Right off the bat, I’m happy to report that it proves my above statement. The A-Class range went under the knife in 2023 and some of its improvements include a revised front end with redesigned LED headlights, a refreshed grille with unique star pattern and a mildly revised lower bumper too.

At the rear, the nip and tucked A-Class receives revised LED tail-lamps, which are fitted as standard along with a revised diffuser. The exterior improvements, although minor, are welcome and have allowed the A-Class to retain its sleek and pretty looks. The improvements continue inside, with the A-Class receiving a brand-new steering wheel which is in line with all new Mercedes-Benz models. The multi-functional steering wheel is touch capacitive, which isn’t ideal but one does get used to it after several days. Further improvements include a larger 7.0-inch digital instrument cluster paired with a larger 10.25-inch infotainment touchscreen. Optionally available are a pair of 10.25-inch digital displays. The displays are bright, crisp and easy to navigate. The software is now also updated to the latest MBUX operating system. Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are now also available.

A gripe, however, is the removal of the touchpad which was previously found on the A-Class’ centre console. The touchpad served as another means to interact with the infotainment system, as opposed to just operating it via the touchscreen, as is the case now. This can be quite distracting and inconvenient while driving. You do, however, get a physical volume switch along with a parking function and dynamic select short-cut buttons. Overall, the cabin is well laid out with the use of decent quality materials all around. Storage and practicality are also commendable, despite the A-Class sedan’s somewhat small size. Space in the rear seats for adults is decent, with knee and headroom accommodating for taller than average adults. The boot space is significantly larger than that of its hatchback sibling and makes for a great benefit when loading up luggage for a small family for a getaway. The reasonably low load lip also means that loading items into the boot isn’t much of a faff.

Up front, the A200d is powered by a 2.0-litre 4-cylinder turbo diesel oil-burner which produces 110kW and 320Nm of torque. Power is sent to the front wheels via a silky-smooth 8-speed DCT. A particular highlight of the mill is its claimed fuel consumption of between 4.8L/100km and 5.4L/100km, which I was nearly able to match, at 6.0L/100km after 2,500km travelled throughout the festive season. Fuel consumption, however, isn’t the only aspect where this sedan shines. Comfort is particularly impressive too, especially given that my tester was fitted with the optional AMG Line package, which lowers the suspension slightly and includes the fitment of 18-inch AMG alloy-wheels. Road imperfections and the like were handled with poise by the vehicle’s suspension. Noise, Vibration and Harshness levels (NVH) were also on the lower side. At launch, the Mercedes-Benz A200d sedan’s price was listed from R916,200 as standard, which if you ask me, is quite hefty.