REVIEW: Jeep Grand Cherokee is equally at home on tar, gravel or rocks

REVIEW: Jeep Grand Cherokee 3.6 V6 Limited One thing that’s always been a standout of the Grand Cherokee for me is its comfortable drive both on tar and gravel. This new fifth generation is no different.

It’s fitted with the Jeep Quadra-Lift air suspension that’s been updated with electronic semi-active damping. Essentially what it does is automatically adjust the shock tuning according to road conditions. Many other manufacturers have similar set-ups but the guys at Jeep have done an outstanding job. Depending on what mode you’re in (Auto, Sport, Rock, Snow, Mud/Sand) it will adjust the ride height accordingly with up to 287mm of ground clearance and a wading depth of 610mm when you hit the rough stuff. Visiting a friend doing construction work on a farm I remembered that it had front axle disconnect that sends power to the front wheels when needed but otherwise powers only the rear, so I decided to give it a try. From the tar directly into a sharp curve on a gravel road it transferred power without a whimper, keeping the line and us safe.

Powering the wheels is Jeep’s well-known V6 3.6-litre Pentastar engine with 210kW and 344Nm of torque, coupled to a TorqueFlite eight-speed automatic transmission and like the suspension it’s well balanced and gear changes slick. It sports a new design with active grille shutters, front wheel spats, hood aero flick, a lowered roof line and rear vertical-pillar spoilers. The seven-slot grille is very much still there and is now wider and larger. American cars have often received a bad rap when it comes to interiors but the Grand Cherokee shows none of that.

The seats are as comfortable as you could wish for, covered in decent leather and during the icy Gauteng cold spell a warm derriere proved most welcome as did the heated steering wheel. They’re one of those additions you didn't know you wanted until you had them. If there’s a minor gripe it’s that the switchgear console feels a bit cluttered but thankfully it still houses a volume control dial. Rear seating space is impressive and a mate who’s well over six foot and just shy of 110kg had ample legroom behind me with the seat set to my optimal driving position.

In front of the driver is a 10.1-inch digital cluster that can be set to various displays and the same size infotainment system is easy to use, quick to react and has a decent graphic display. Fitted with a McIntosh sound system, my son had to keep asking me to turn down the music but you can’t help yourself when you’ve set the adaptive cruise control and the highway is pretty much uncluttered ahead of you. The big SUV revels on the open road and thanks to a decent tyre profile on the 20-inch rims, potholes are taken care of with ease.

The Grand Cherokee has a 36mm wider track than the one it replaces and combined with the suspension and a new unibody construction it stays solidly planted when you take it through the twisties. On tight corners there’s some body roll, which is to be expected, and steering is sufficiently weighted to provide decent feedback. In Sport mode the gears hold on longer and there’s a rewarding growl from the tail pipes but it’s more the kind of car to cruise with in the Auto setting with sport an option for passing slower traffic on narrow roads.

We didn’t get a chance to take it properly offroad but when Stellantis launched it a few months ago we drove a trail with some very rocky technical obstacles and river crossings without a hint of resistance. I reckon if you fit a decent set of all terrain tyres you’ll have an extremely capable off roader and overlander that will give its more hardcore Wrangler and Rubicon siblings a run for its money. In any case you’ll be a lot more comfortable. After a couple of hundred kilometres our consumption averaged out at 13.7l/100km which isn’t hybrid or diesel numbers but when you’re paying R1 539 900 for a large petrol V6 4x4 SUV, consumption is more of a secondary consideration.