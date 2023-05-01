REVIEW: Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross a fine SUV alternative

Johannesburg – SUVs and crossovers are a dime a dozen these days, but if you’re looking for one that’s a bit different, the Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross certainly fits the bill. Similar in concept to Volkswagen’s T-Roc, the Eclipse Cross pairs edgy (or rather wedgy) exterior-styling to solid and traditional Japanese-engineering.

It does look a little curious from the back, albeit much-improved after the facelift eliminated the two-tier C-pillar, but we particularly like the front-end with its triangular headlights and boomerang-shaped bumper accents. Mitsubishi South Africa recently expanded the line-up with the new GLS Exceed flagship model. It adds new features to the mix, such as a panoramic sunroof with electrically operated cover and LED illumination, as well as a blind-spot warning and heated exterior-mirrors. There’s also an interesting new safety feature called the ultrasonic misacceleration mitigation system to reduce the severity of collisions when the driver accidentally hits the accelerator pedal at speeds of below 10km/h.

But we had much greater speeds in mind when Mitsubishi sent an example of the new flagship model for us to test recently. A friend of mine was getting married in Lepalale in Limpopo, but my partner and I decided to take a Sho’t Left and stop over in Thabazimbi the night before. The roads there were in better shape than I’d expected, but still a bit rugged in places, and it felt reassuring to be behind the wheel of a solidly engineered Japanese car like the Eclipse Cross.

The ride quality was comfortable throughout the journey and, for an SUV at least it felt sure-footed around corners and the steering gave some sense of connection with the road, increasingly rare these days. Performance was adequate rather than punchy. The Eclipse Cross Exceed is powered by Mitsubishi’s 1.5-litre turbopetrol engine, which produces 110kW and 250Nm, with power going to the front-wheels through a CVT gearbox.

The vehicle cruises comfortably enough on the open road, and there’s enough power to overtake relatively comfortably, but in such instances the 1.5T engine needs to be worked hard, resulting in some unwelcome CVT drone. Consumption for our journey averaged out at 8.4 litres per 100km, which is not frugal but acceptable for a turbo-petrol SUV in those conditions. Practicality is something of a mixed-bag.

Rear-legroom is quite generous and passengers have a bit of space to stretch out, and recline slightly. The rear-seats are on rails, which means you can vary the ratio between rear-space and boot room, but the luggage compartment is fairly small, and shallow by class standards. This is thanks to the fitment of a full-size spare wheel, as well as the car’s short rear-overhangs, which mean the boot sits over the axle rather than behind it. While this does result in a sportier shape, and maybe benefits cornering dynamics to a point, it’s not a practical packaging design.

Granted, it had enough boot space for our Limpopo trip, but there were only two of us. A family of four would have to pack carefully if embarking on a road trip. As mentioned, the Eclipse Cross is well appointed. Leather seats (heated upfront), auto climate-control with rear-ventilation, push-button start, cruise control and head-up display are all part of the deal when you buy an Eclipse Cross. Ergonomically, the touchscreen and ventilation controls are straightforward, although the Apple CarPlay is still of the wired variety.

VERDICT The Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross 1.5T GLS Exceed is an interesting alternative to the usual SUV contenders. We liked its sharp, distinctive design as well as its solid feel, comfortable ride and generously equipped cabin.

Performance is adequate rather than brisk, but overall the driving dynamics are decent. It just lacks a little on practicality, with the small boot perhaps holding it back as a family car. Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross 1.5T GLS Exceed Price: R570 000

Engine: 1.5-litre turbopetrol Gearbox: CVT Power: 110kW @ 5 500rpm

Torque: 250Nm from 2 000rpm Fuel-use, claimed combined: 7.7 l/100km Fuel-use, freeway tested: 8.4 l/100km

0-100km/h: 8.9 seconds (claimed) Fuel-tank capacity: 63 litres Kerb weight: 1 490kg