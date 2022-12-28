REVIEW: Volkswagen Tiguan R is a life-friendly performance SUV

Review: Volkswagen Tiguan R Johannesburg - I was on my way to an event in the Magaliesburg area when news came in that the bridge leading to the venue had been washed away by the heavy rains and the only access point was a muddy and challenging back road.

One of my colleagues elected to leave his Audi RS 3 in town and get a lift in, and if I’d been driving something like that, or a Golf R, I would probably have done the same. But this week I was in the new Volkswagen Tiguan R and because it has a relatively decent clearance - albeit 10mm lower than the regular SUV it’s based on - I decided to proceed with caution. Thankfully the VW cruised through the uneven and puddly mess of a road with ease. We live in Africa, and life happens. And I’m certainly not trying to pretend that the Volkswagen Tiguan R is any kind of off-roader, and with its 20-inch wheels you’ll still have to watch out for those potholes. But if you’re the kind of person who’s always wanted (or owned) a Golf R, and you’re looking for something a little more life-friendly, then the Tiguan R could be just what you need right now. Of course, when you’re marrying hot hatch and SUV credentials you’re always going to end up with a compromise on both fronts, but for many the Tiguan R could just be the right kind of compromise.

For starters, it’s pretty damn fast. Powered by the same EA888 2.0-litre turbopetrol engine that does duty in the Golf R, the Tiguan R is good for 235kW and 400Nm, which should allow you to sprint from 0-100km/h in a claimed 5.1 seconds at the coast. Power is delivered to all four wheels through a seven-speed DSG dual-clutch gearbox and 4Motion variable all-wheel drive system with rear axle torque vectoring. Acceleration isn’t necessarily dramatic but it is extremely brisk and effortless, with quick and precise upshifting, and in Sport or Race modes the sound system creates a throaty, albeit fake, engine note that reminded me a bit of Audi’s five-cylinder engine. If you have an extra R69 000 lying around, you can order your Tiguan R with an Akrapovic exhaust system.

There is also a Comfort mode, which sets things up for economy and makes the throttle less responsive as a result but for everyday driving this selection does exactly what it says on the box. I enjoyed it most in Sport mode, which gives you a sharper driving experience without being overbearing, like Race mode might feel after extended periods of time. There’s also an Individual Mode that allows you to set your own combination of preferences for the vehicle’s dynamic systems. Almost surprisingly the Tiguan R also has off-road modes for situations like the one I described earlier, but keep in mind that this is not a true off-roader. But how compromised is it when it comes to road holding? The phrase “handles well for an SUV” has been bandied about a lot during reviews, but it probably applies to the Volkswagen Tiguan R more than most vehicles. It has more grip and agility than the average owner is ever going to want or need, but if you’re a purist and driving dynamics are at the top of your wish list, then best you stick with the Golf R as the Tiguan is still compromised to a degree by its higher centre of gravity and heavier kerb weight.

A vehicle like this is always going to be a compromise, and that applies to the ride quality as well. The Tiguan R feels firm on all but the smoothest surfaces, but the ride is not unpleasantly hard and I found it quite tolerable during the week on test. It also has adaptive dampers as standard, which helps to a degree. But I would stick with the standard 20-inch Misano alloy wheels, rather than opt for the 21-inch Estoril rims that Volkswagen offers as an option. How practical is the Volkswagen Tiguan R?

The Tiguan R is family friendly, with space for five and ample rear legroom, while the 520-litre boot is class competitive and should meet most vacation packing needs. Volkswagen has avoided the temptation of fitting beefier sports front seats like you get in the Golf R as these would have eaten into the available rear legroom. It’s a practical call, but it also means that the vehicle feels like an ordinary Tiguan on the inside, and you don’t get that sense of occasion that you might expect from a performance model with an R badge. That said, the cabin is still a very classy place, upholstered in nappa leather and featuring high-grade materials throughout. The ergonomics are rather decent too and unlike the Golf you still get separate ventilation controls, but unfortunately they also fitted capacitive steering controls, which are fiddly and difficult to operate. For your devices, VW provides two USB-C ports in the front and two USB-C charging sockets in the centre console in the rear.

Standard features include a Discover Pro infotainment system with satnav and an eight-speaker audio system, as well as Wireless App-Connect, three-zone climate control, powered tailgate, electric front seat adjustment and a panoramic sunroof. But you will have to pay extra if you want some of the more advanced gizmos, like the Harman Kardon 480W sound system (R12 200), Head-Up Display (R11 200) and Matrix LED headlights (R14 800), while the IQ Drive option pack that gives you things like Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Change System and Autonomous Emergency Braking will set you back a further R20 000. VERDICT

Selecting some of the nice options will push the Tiguan R’s R999 900 starting price well beyond the million rand mark, but it is still relatively unique in its segment and offers a fair amount of bang for the buck. A performance SUV like this is always going to be about compromises, but if you’re looking for something that’s fast, family friendly and capable of the odd dirt road excursion, then this is a very compelling piece of machinery. Of course you could also go for the more potent Audi RS Q3 if your budget stretches to R1.2 million, and you might also find the entry-level Porsche Macan, with 195kW, quite tempting at R1 112 000.

FACTS: Volkswagen Tiguan R Price: R999 900 Engine: 2.0-litre, 4-cylinder, turbopetrol

Gearbox: 7-speed dual-clutch automated Drive: All-wheel drive Power: 235kW from 4 500 - 6 200rpm

Torque: 400Nm from 2 100 - 5 350rpm 0-100km/h: 5.1 seconds (claimed) Top speed: 250km/h (claimed)

Fuel use, mixed: 10.0 l/100km Ground clearance: 205mm Fuel tank capacity: 58 litres

Boot volume: 520 litres Towing capacity: 2 200kg (braked) Warranty: 3-year/120 000km