TESTED: Opel Mokka GS Line is a fun alternative, but it’s not all that practical

REVIEW: Opel Mokka 1.2T GS Line Johannesburg - Just looking at the new Opel Mokka it becomes clear that the German brand, once a firm favourite among South Africans, is finding its groove under Stellantis ownership. It’s also shaking off the conservative image that was forged in the GM era, with its bold new Visor design language.

Story continues below Advertisement

This you’ll see in full force in the new Opel Mokka, which boasts a striking design and there are some funky exterior colours available as well as various contrast roof and bonnet hues. But looks can be deceiving and although the Mokka looks quite substantial in the flesh, it’s actually 130mm shorter than its predecessor, making it just slightly larger than the Volkswagen T-Cross, and moving to a Peugeot platform has also helped shave up to 120kg off the kerb weight. While the new design looks purposeful with its relatively long bonnet and 17-inch alloy wheels, there is a price to pay when it comes to practicality. While other vehicles in this compact SUV class, like the Honda HR-V are relatively spacious and possibly big enough to serve as family cars, the Opel Mokka is cramped by comparison. I really had to squeeze to fit behind my driving position. The boot should meet most needs, but its capacity of 310 litres is not much bigger than your regular compact hatchback. Bottom line is that the Opel Mokka, with its attractive and charismatic persona, is more of a “reward yourself with something fun” kind of car than an outright sensible purchase.

But does it have the go to match the show? Power comes from the familiar PSA-sourced 1.2-litre, three-cylinder turbopetrol motor, which produces a healthy 96kW and 230Nm. I wouldn’t go as far as describing the performance as spirited, but it is certainly effortless and there’s enough grunt to overtake comfortably or accelerate up a hill when needed. And in this regard it certainly runs circles around the Honda HR-V. I took the Opel Mokka on a round trip from Joburg to Durban, and was impressed with the overall comfort and refinement levels - at no point did I feel overly fatigued in this car. The ride can get a little firm over rougher surfaces, but I never found it uncomfortable and through the twistier bits the vehicle felt impressively agile for an SUV.

Story continues below Advertisement

On my highway journey, fuel consumption amounted to 6.7 litres per 100km, which is not necessarily great but also not out of the ballpark for a compact SUV. Compared with previous Opels, the cabin of the new Mokka has also taken a big leap forward and it’s very much in tune with the times, with a highly digitised cockpit that, in the GS Line flagship model, combines a 12-inch (30cm) digital instrument cluster and 10-inch (25cm) high-definition Intellilink infotainment system. The Elegance base model, by the way, makes do with 7.0-inch (17.8cm) infotainment and instrument screens. Despite the cabin having around 55cm worth of screen real estate, Opel thankfully hasn’t done away with the traditional climate control knobs and buttons, so this car gets a thumbs up for interior functionality.

Story continues below Advertisement

I was also impressed with the quality of the materials used and the cabin feels somewhat more premium than past Opels have led me to expect. The features list is generous to say the least, although at the price that should really be expected. The Elegance base model, which cost R489 900 at the time of writing in August 2022, comes with automatic climate control, heated front seats, rain and light sensors, Lane Keep Assist, Forward Brake Assist with Pedestrian Detection, Speed Sign Recognition and conventional cruise control. The GS Line which we had on test (and with a price tag of R539 900) adds leather upholstery to the mix along with a powered driver’s seat, keyless entry and start, and the aforementioned infotainment upgrade also adds built-in navigation. On the driver assistance front, additional standard features include Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop & Go as well as Active Lane Keep Assist and Departure Warning.

Aesthetically both models have 17-inch alloys as standard, but the GS Line gains Matrix LED headlights and a black-painted roof as standard. VERDICT If practicality isn’t an issue then the Opel Mokka could be right up your alley as a fun alternative to the usual, and sometimes humdrum, compact SUV suspects. It also boasts a modern and well-equipped cabin, and decent performance to boot.

FACTS: Opel Mokka 1.2T GS Line auto Price: R539 900 Engine: 1.2-litre, 3-cylinder, turbopetrol

Gearbox: 8-speed automatic Drive: Front-wheel drive Power: 96kW at 5 500rpm

Torque: 230Nm from 1 750rpm Fuel use, highway: 6.7 l/100km (tested) Ground clearance: 160mm

Fuel tank capacity: 44 litres Boot volume: 310 litres Warranty: 3-year/120 000km