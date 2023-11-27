South African champions to raise flag at “Olympics of karting”

A group of young dare-devils/go kart racers will represent South Africa at the Rotax MAX Challenge Grand Finals in Bahrain from December 2 to 9. Around 383 competitors from over 60 countries will gather at the Bahrain International Karting Circuit for the 23rd instalment of what has been dubbed the Olympics of karting, according to Motorsport Fanatix via Motorsport SA.

The young Saffas will compete in six classes and are hoping to add to the 14 titles won since the inception of the event in 2000. The event will be held in the desert track under the bright lights, as it is one of few tracks to run late sessions. All racers use the same vehicle in Rotax MAX finals, with sealed engines, and there are also stringent controls in place for the chassis, tyres, and fuel.

The South African team includes Sebastian Boyd, Kian Grottis, Kyle Lawrence, Klayden Cole Ensor-Smith, Erich Heystek, Kent Swartz, Wian Boshoff, Caleb Odendaal, Reagile Mailula and Rafael da Silva. The South Africans held the most number of RMCGF titles until 2022, when they were knocked off pole position by the United Kingdom. A few among the young racing team will be hoping to go back-to-back and defend their titles.