FUSO Trucks unveils the robust all-new 6x4 truck tractor in South Africa

Fuso Trucks expands its product portfolio in the local market with the launch of the all-new FUSO TV33-400S 6x4 truck tractor The new model comes loaded with a myriad of unmatched features for the most competitive segments in the industry; short to medium haul, distribution, and construction The all-new FUSO TV33-400S 6x4 truck tractor has been rigorously tested to take on the demanding terrain and extreme operating conditions of the Southern Africa region Pretoria - Earlier this month, FUSO Trucks, a distinguished brand of Daimler Truck Southern Africa (DTSA) - accentuated its unrelenting commitment to the region as a trendsetter and versatile all-rounder with the market launch of its all-new FUSO TV33-400S 6x4 truck tractor. Proudly assembled from its well-established manufacturing plant in East London which celebrates 60 years of existence in South Africa, and locally tested under the toughest operating conditions.

Story continues below Advertisement

The new product offers a truckload of industry-leading standard features for short to medium haul, distribution, and construction. Furthermore, it can be purchased with a fully-fledged value chain offering which includes; Service and Maintenance Contracts, and in-house tailor-made finance solutions through Daimler Truck Financial Services (DTFS). While holding true to its brand's core values of providing, Value for Money Best Service Support and being Solutions orientated. FUSO Trucks continues to set new benchmarks in providing comprehensive products and variants across segments and applications (from 4 ton to 33 ton) to meet the increasingly sophisticated customer demands in Southern Africa. The new FUSO TV33-400S 6x4 truck tractor is robust, powerful, and built with a strong focus on safety, driver comfort, fuel efficiency, and productivity.

Story continues below Advertisement

Maretha Gerber, Vice President: Sales and Marketing Daimler Truck Southern Africa: “My heart burst with pride as we enthusiastically welcome the latest addition to our FUSO family. I am proud to say that we have always been a brand that aligns itself with its customer’s business needs and our journey continues unabated. Southern Africa remains a focus market for FUSO Trucks and today with the launch of this new truck, we are confident that it will move us into a stronger position across all major segments. Looking ahead, our future product line-up will further reinforce our brand as the most preferred business partner by our customers”. Improved fuel efficiency and productivity

Story continues below Advertisement

One of the prime considerations in the all-new FUSO TV33-400S 6x4 truck tractor is maximum torque from low rpm, which provides the right power and control to pull goods from a standstill - while at the same time providing the driver with enough torque to keep the actual speed and optimised vehicle acceleration, contributing to major savings on fuel. The new truck also comes standard with an automated manual transmission, a forward-thinking feature that continues to set the bar high in the industry, thanks to its positive impact on fuel consumption, vehicle performance, safety, and driver comfort. Further to this, driving in the new model is also facilitated by an improved cruise control system and a speed limiter, which allow the driver to maintain constant and fuel-saving speed - reducing driver fatigue and accidents, especially when driving on open highways.

Story continues below Advertisement

The all-new 6x4 truck tractor also provides business operators with peace of mind as the vehicle is built on a heavy-duty hub reduction rear axle with a differential lock, to handle any kind of tasks thrown at it to meet a variety of business needs. Enhanced safety features FUSO Trucks, made no compromises when it comes to standard safety features in the new FUSO TV33-400S 6x4 truck tractor. The truck is fully equipped with an ABS air brake system and auxiliary exhaust brake, providing excellent support for safe driving.

Additionally, the new vehicle has further enhanced safety through the design of the cab as it proudly complies with the most stringent ECE R29 version cab strength regulations that involve two cab tests – front impact, static roof strength and an optional impact test on the cab’s rear wall. Aerodynamic cab, designed for tough conditions The new model offers outstanding fuel consumption through its finely crafted aerodynamic cab design with the aim of minimising air drag.

Visibility on the new truck has also been enhanced, owing to the distinctively looking dual chamber headlamp with LED daytime running light. The LED daytime running lights increases road presence and improves safety. Further improvement on the truck is the electrical cab tilt which provides effortless operation – easy to lift and wide access to the engine bay for easy maintenance. All inspection and maintenance points are easy to find and access, thanks to the front service flap which ensures the vehicle is in optimal operating condition and on the road where it belongs.

Cab interior, built with the driver in mind Cab interior design has always been one of FUSO Trucks’ key focus areas to meet the driver’s increasing needs. Its ergonomically designed interiors and features enhance driving pleasure and considerably reduce fatigue. A prime example is the intelligent instrument cluster a multi-information display. This exceptional feature provides useful information like coolant temp, ambient temp, engine run hours, avg speed, fuel efficiency DTE, and gear indicator.