Mercedes set to launch these 5 electric cars in SA in 2022

Johannesburg - With the new EQ range, Mercedes-Benz is taking charge of the future by harmonising the demands of a new generation of customers who seek sustainability, emotionality and innovation. South Africa is very much a part of the strategy. In 2022, Mercedes-Benz SA will be launching a line-up of fully-electric Mercedes-EQ models on local shores. With the EQA, EQB, EQE and EQS, the Mercedes-EQ range is shaped and sized for a wide variety of customer desires.

"With Mercedes-EQ, we are sending a clear signal for sustainability and progress. We are convinced that cross-functional co-operation including with strategic partners is our key to success in order to make our guiding themes of #LeadInElectric, #LeadInCarSoftware and #SustainabilityOverall a reality,” said Mercedes-Benz Cars COO Markus Schäfer. “A highly innovative and agile team of top experts is currently working on our technology programme EQXX. In the process, we are shifting the boundaries of what is feasible for the CO2-neutrality of tomorrow at an unprecedented rate. Because Mercedes-Benz is striving for nothing less than leadership in this field". Here’s a brief look at the upcoming line-up.

EQS As the first vehicle to be built on the company’s new EAV2 platform that was created from the ground up as an electric vehicle architecture, the EQS is also rather fittingly the flagship of the range. Think of it as the Mercedes S-Class of the electric era. The EQS also ushers in some fascinating new features, such as the 140cm MBUX Hyperscreen, which extends across the entire dashboard. Artificial intelligence and learn-capable software enable the control and display concept to adapt to its user and make personalised suggestions for a variety of functions from infotainment to comfort and even vehicle functions.

The EQS is available in two variants abroad, offering a range of up to 770km between charges. South African prices and specifications will be announced closer to launch. EQE If the EQS is the S-Class of the battery-powered era, then the EQE is the E-Class equivalent, albeit with a roomier interior. This is because it is the second model to be based around the new EAV2 platform.

As a true digital native, the EQE also incorporates the new MBUX Hyperscreen, and its display area can be personalised with up to seven profiles. For a cushier ride, buyers can opt for an Airmatic air suspension system with ADS+ adaptive damping. Rear-axle steering is also on the options list and said to make the large sedan as manoeuvrable as a compact car. Depending on the model, the EQE offers a claimed range of up to 660km between charges. EQC

The EQC (which is currently under consideration for South Africa) is the original Mercedes-EQ, having ushered in the new electric era for the German manufacturer. As a mid-size SUV, the EQC caters for most needs and also offers all-wheel drive and a range of over 450km between charges on the NEDC cycle. There are five driving modes in the form of Max Range, Eco, Comfort and Individual, the more economical of those offering haptic accelerator pedal feedback that encourages power conservation. Its command centre is the familiar MBUX infotainment system with natural language recognition and numerous EQ-specific functions such as the display of range, charge status and energy flow.

EQB Unveiled at the Shanghai International Motor Show earlier this year, the EQB brings (optional) seven-seat functionality to the EQ electric car family despite being a relatively compact SUV that measures 4 584mm in length. The EQB range will include several models with front-wheel and all-wheel drive, various power ratings – some of which will exceed 200kW – plus batteries with usable capacities starting from 66.5 kWh. A particularly long-range version is also planned, the company says, and local specifications will be released closer to launch.

EQA The EQA might be the smallest member of the Mercedes-EQ family but it is packed with technology. It includes an intelligent navigation system that takes charging stops into account and the MBUX infotainment system with built-in artificial intelligence. Depending on the model selected, the EQA will offer outputs of more than 200kW and a claimed driving range in the region of 500km.