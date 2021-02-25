Toyota South Africa wins #CarsAwards Brand of the Year for a record third time

JOHANNESBURG - Toyota has become the first local car manufacturer to win Cars.co.za’s prestigious Brand of the Year for a record third time.

Toyota South Africa Motors (TSAM) had previously clinched the inaugural Brand of the Year category in 2016, followed by another win in 2019.

Unlike product categories, which are decided by a combination of judges’ scores and consumer data, the #CarsAwards Brand of the Year accolade is determined entirely by market data and the findings of the survey – including, but not limited to, the brands’ respective sales and after-sales service ratings.

Commenting on Toyota’s success TSAM’s Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing Leon Theron said: “We are delighted to accept the #CarsAwards Brand of the Year trophy as well as the five others for product categories.

“As a company that is entirely committed to providing best-in-class solutions for our customers, we are truly pleased that the market we are serving is acknowledging our efforts. We therefore extend our gratitude to our customers, without whom, no accolade would be possible.”